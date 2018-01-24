Beaulieu (undisclosed) will sit out of Tuesday's game against the Oilers.

Beaulieu left Monday's matchup with the Flames after fighting Curtis Lazar and didn't return, but the nature of his injury still isn't clear. The 25-year-old blueliner has just one goal, three assists and a minus-14 rating through 33 games, and he's averaging 16:26 of ice time along with respectable power-play minutes. Victor Antipin will take Beaulieu's place in the lineup for the time being.