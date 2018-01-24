Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Will watch from press box Tuesday
Beaulieu (undisclosed) will sit out of Tuesday's game against the Oilers.
Beaulieu left Monday's matchup with the Flames after fighting Curtis Lazar and didn't return, but the nature of his injury still isn't clear. The 25-year-old blueliner has just one goal, three assists and a minus-14 rating through 33 games, and he's averaging 16:26 of ice time along with respectable power-play minutes. Victor Antipin will take Beaulieu's place in the lineup for the time being.
More News
-
Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Exits Monday's contest•
-
Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Cleared to play against Flames•
-
Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Out again Saturday•
-
Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Doubtful for Thursday•
-
Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Dealing with illness•
-
Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Minutes limited in return•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...