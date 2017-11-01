Sabres' Nicholas Baptiste: Called up
Baptiste was recalled from AHL Rochester on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old center -- who was selected in the third round (69th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft -- heads back to the parent club having picked up three goals and two helpers over eight games for the AHL's Amerks. Even before his call-up, Buffalo already had enough players on the active roster to get by without Baptiste in Thursday's game against the Coyotes, but he still may tag into the lineup as a change-of-pace forward.
More News
-
Sabres' Nicholas Baptiste: Sent to AHL•
-
Sabres' Nicholas Baptiste: Guns for roster spot•
-
Sabres' Nicholas Baptiste: Sent down Monday•
-
Sabres' Nicholas Baptiste: Promoted to big club•
-
Sabres' Nicholas Baptiste: Sent down to minors Friday•
-
Sabres' Nicholas Baptiste: Earns second call-up from AHL•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...