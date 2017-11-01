Baptiste was recalled from AHL Rochester on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old center -- who was selected in the third round (69th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft -- heads back to the parent club having picked up three goals and two helpers over eight games for the AHL's Amerks. Even before his call-up, Buffalo already had enough players on the active roster to get by without Baptiste in Thursday's game against the Coyotes, but he still may tag into the lineup as a change-of-pace forward.