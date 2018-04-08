Sabres' Nicholas Baptiste: Heads to AHL Rochester
Baptiste was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Sunday.
Baptiste was stuck in a bottom-six role in 33 games for the Sabres, averaging 9:58 of ice time per contest. However, the 22-year-old potted four goals and added two helpers in that span. Baptiste will be eligible for the Calder Cup Playoffs.
More News
-
Sabres' Nicholas Baptiste: First two-goal NHL game•
-
Sabres' Nicholas Baptiste: Technically sent down to AHL•
-
Sabres' Nicholas Baptiste: Recalled to NHL•
-
Sabres' Nicholas Baptiste: Sent down to minors•
-
Sabres' Nicholas Baptiste: Receives call-up Friday•
-
Sabres' Nicholas Baptiste: Returned to AHL•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...