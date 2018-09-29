Sabres' Nicholas Baptiste: Placed on waivers
Baptiste was waived by the Sabres on Saturday, Capfriendly reports.
Baptiste played in 33 games for Buffalo last year, recording six points, but it looks like the offseason moves and infusion of prospects have forced him out of a roster spot. He'll look to earn a call-up later in the season.
More News
-
Sabres' Nicholas Baptiste: Signs one-year, two-way deal with Buffalo•
-
Sabres' Nicholas Baptiste: Receives qualifying offer•
-
Sabres' Nicholas Baptiste: Heads to AHL Rochester•
-
Sabres' Nicholas Baptiste: First two-goal NHL game•
-
Sabres' Nicholas Baptiste: Technically sent down to AHL•
-
Sabres' Nicholas Baptiste: Recalled to NHL•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...