Sabres' Nicholas Baptiste: Recalled to NHL
Baptiste was recalled from AHL Rochester on Sunday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
With Jack Eichel (ankle) out indefinitely, Baptiste figures to see some playing time in the coming weeks. The 22-year-old forward has played eight NHL games this season, scoring just one goal. There are better fantasy replacements for Eichel and Baptiste can be left on the waiver wire for now.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...