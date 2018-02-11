Play

Baptiste was recalled from AHL Rochester on Sunday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

With Jack Eichel (ankle) out indefinitely, Baptiste figures to see some playing time in the coming weeks. The 22-year-old forward has played eight NHL games this season, scoring just one goal. There are better fantasy replacements for Eichel and Baptiste can be left on the waiver wire for now.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories