Sabres' Nicholas Baptiste: Receives call-up Friday
Baptiste was called up from AHL Rochester on Friday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Baptiste has managed seven goals and 10 assists through 34 games for the Amerks of the AHL this season. Buffalo could use the extra depth up front since Jacob Josefson (lower body) remains on injured reserve ahead of Saturday's home game against the Stars.
