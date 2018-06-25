Sabres' Nicholas Baptiste: Receives qualifying offer
Baptiste was tendered a qualifying offer from the Sabres on Monday.
Baptiste was on the ice for a career-high 33 games during the 2017-18 season, tallying four goals and two assists during that stretch. While he was stuck in a bottom-six role, Baptiste still showed plenty of potential and at just 22 years old, will get at least one more year to develop with the Sabres following Monday's qualifying offer.
More News
