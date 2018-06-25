Baptiste was tendered a qualifying offer from the Sabres on Monday.

Baptiste was on the ice for a career-high 33 games during the 2017-18 season, tallying four goals and two assists during that stretch. While he was stuck in a bottom-six role, Baptiste still showed plenty of potential and at just 22 years old, will get at least one more year to develop with the Sabres following Monday's qualifying offer.

