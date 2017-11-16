Baptiste was assigned to AHL Rochester on Thursday.

Baptiste was held without a point in four games with the Sabres after getting called up early November. He averaged eight minutes per game and managed to register four shots on goal and two hits, and will return to his usual top-six role with the Amerks. Should there be another injury, Baptiste will be one of the first to get called up. Kyle Criscuolo, who was called up earlier on Thursday, will likely take Baptiste's spot in the lineup.