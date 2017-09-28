Baptiste was cut by the Sabres on Thursday.

Baptiste was hoping to translate a 14-game run with the Sabres last season into a roster spot this season, but faced a lot of competition in camp, especially after the Sabres claimed Jordan Nolan off waivers Wednesday. Baptiste will return to Rochester where he's spent most of the past two seasons; he'll play an important top-six role with the Amerks, and will surely see some NHL action this season if call-ups are needed. Baptiste is on the right track, but didn't impress enough during the Prospects Challenge or the preseason.