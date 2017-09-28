Play

Baptiste was cut by the Sabres on Thursday.

Baptiste was hoping to translate a 14-game run with the Sabres last season into a roster spot this season, but faced a lot of competition in camp, especially after the Sabres claimed Jordan Nolan off waivers Wednesday. Baptiste will return to Rochester where he's spent most of the past two seasons; he'll play an important top-six role with the Amerks, and will surely see some NHL action this season if call-ups are needed. Baptiste is on the right track, but didn't impress enough during the Prospects Challenge or the preseason.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories