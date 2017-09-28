Sabres' Nicholas Baptiste: Sent to AHL
Baptiste was cut by the Sabres on Thursday.
Baptiste was hoping to translate a 14-game run with the Sabres last season into a roster spot this season, but faced a lot of competition in camp, especially after the Sabres claimed Jordan Nolan off waivers Wednesday. Baptiste will return to Rochester where he's spent most of the past two seasons; he'll play an important top-six role with the Amerks, and will surely see some NHL action this season if call-ups are needed. Baptiste is on the right track, but didn't impress enough during the Prospects Challenge or the preseason.
More News
-
Sabres' Nicholas Baptiste: Guns for roster spot•
-
Sabres' Nicholas Baptiste: Sent down Monday•
-
Sabres' Nicholas Baptiste: Promoted to big club•
-
Sabres' Nicholas Baptiste: Sent down to minors Friday•
-
Sabres' Nicholas Baptiste: Earns second call-up from AHL•
-
Sabres' Nicholas Baptiste: Assigned to AHL Rochester•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...