Baptiste inked a one-year, two-way deal with the Sabres on Saturday worth $788,000, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Picked 69th overall in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Baptiste was on the ice for a career-high 33 games last season. Still just 22 years old, he still has plenty of time to expand on his potential. In 47 career games, he's recorded seven goals and three assists.