Baptiste, who was called up on Nov. 1, is on track to play his first NHL game this season Tuesday against Washington, The Buffalo News reports.

Baptiste traveled with the team on their two-game road trip but did not play, but with Justin Bailey (lower body) and Jacob Josefson (foot) nursing injuries, Baptiste could draw into the lineup Tuesday, replacing Matt Moulson. Head coach Phil Housley wanted Baptiste to get in a few practices before he made his season debut, and will likely play him on the third line with Sam Reinhart and Seth Griffith. Griffith and Baptiste bring some speed and quickness to the lineup, but both are relatively inexperienced and may need to be sheltered against a tough Washington team. In 14 games with the Sabres last year, Baptiste scored three goals and four points.