Sabres' Nicholas Baptiste: Technically sent down to AHL
Baptiste was reassigned to AHL Rochester in a paper move on Monday, John Vogl of the Buffalo News reports.
This means that Baptiste was only technically assigned to the AHL and will actually be staying with the Sabres. This was just to make the 22-year-old eligible for the AHL postseason. Baptiste has played 14 games with Buffalo this year, but he's only averaged 8:45 per contest in ice time.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...