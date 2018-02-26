Baptiste was reassigned to AHL Rochester in a paper move on Monday, John Vogl of the Buffalo News reports.

This means that Baptiste was only technically assigned to the AHL and will actually be staying with the Sabres. This was just to make the 22-year-old eligible for the AHL postseason. Baptiste has played 14 games with Buffalo this year, but he's only averaged 8:45 per contest in ice time.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories