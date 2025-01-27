Aube-Kubel was placed on waivers Monday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Aube-Kubel has one goal, one assist, 18 shots on net, 33 hits and 17 PIM through 19 appearances this season. He has been a healthy scratch in seven of the last eight games. If Aube-Kubel clears waivers, he could head to AHL Rochester for playing time.