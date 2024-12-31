Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports that Aube-Kubel (illness) will be available for Tuesday's road game against the Stars.

Aube-Kubel missed Sunday's 4-2 win over St. Louis due to the illness. The 28-year-old could be a healthy scratch Tuesday, though, as he's not a regular among Buffalo's forward group. The right-shot forward hasn't been much of a factor on offense in 2024-25, contributing just one goal and one assist through 16 appearances.