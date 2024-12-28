Share Video

Aube-Kubel missed practice Saturday due to an illness and is questionable for Sunday's tilt in St. Louis, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Aube-Kubel has been a healthy scratch in the last two games. He has one goal and two points through 16 appearances with the Sabres this season. Consider him day-to-day at this time.

