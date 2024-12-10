Aube-Kubel scored a goal, added two hits and logged two PIM in Monday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Aube-Kubel has played in five straight games, picking up two points while taking the spot of Sam Lafferty (lower body) on the fourth line. The 28-year-old Aube-Kubel has just the two points to go with 13 shots on net, 20 hits and 10 PIM over 12 contests this season. He's mostly a gritty player, so don't expect a sudden burst of offense even if he can maintain his lineup spot.