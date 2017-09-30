Sabres' Nicolas Deslauriers: Hits waiver wire
The Sabres waived Deslauriers on Saturday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
The 26-year-old Deslauriers only managed to tally two assists in 42 games with the Sabres last season, battling a knee injury and also spending time in the press box as a healthy scratch. The writing was probably on the wall when the Sabres claimed veteran winger Jordan Nolan off waivers, who will play the same physical, hard-hitting, fourth-line role Deslauriers has for the past three seasons. Deslauriers is a restricted free agent at the end of the season.
More News
-
Sabres' Nicolas Deslauriers: Records four hits Wednesday•
-
Sabres' Nicolas Deslauriers: Hits scoresheet for first point•
-
Sabres' Nicolas Deslauriers: Likely scratch Thursday•
-
Sabres' Nicolas Deslauriers: Returns to lineup•
-
Sabres' Nicolas Deslauriers: Sits out Friday•
-
Sabres' Nicolas Deslauriers: Healthy scratch for Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...