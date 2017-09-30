The Sabres waived Deslauriers on Saturday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

The 26-year-old Deslauriers only managed to tally two assists in 42 games with the Sabres last season, battling a knee injury and also spending time in the press box as a healthy scratch. The writing was probably on the wall when the Sabres claimed veteran winger Jordan Nolan off waivers, who will play the same physical, hard-hitting, fourth-line role Deslauriers has for the past three seasons. Deslauriers is a restricted free agent at the end of the season.