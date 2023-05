Novikov signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Buffalo on Friday.

Novikov was selected in the sixth round -- 188th overall -- in the 2021 Draft. Novikov would have been drafted a lot higher had NHL teams not been concerned that he would have trouble leaving Russia for the NHL. The defenseman played 62 games with Moscow Dynamo of the KHL last season, scoring twice while adding three assists. Novikov should spend next season in the minors -- adapting to life in North America.