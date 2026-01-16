Ostlund logged two power-play assists and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens.

Ostlund has three helpers over his last two outings. The 21-year-old is still prone to being an occasional scratch -- he sat out Monday's game versus the Panthers -- but he's been fairly steady in a middle-six role lately. He's up to a total of 15 points, 37 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 34 appearances this season. Ostlund has potential, but his usage still isn't ideal for fantasy managers in standard formats.