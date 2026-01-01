Ostlund notched two assists in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Ostlund hadn't earned an assist in December, but he had four goals over eight games prior to Wednesday. While he didn't add to his scoring total, he helped out on goals by Bowen Byram and Tage Thompson in this win. Ostlund has looked good in a middle-six role so far, earning 12 points, 31 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 28 appearances this season. He should be on the radar in deeper fantasy formats, though he hasn't done enough for widespread appeal yet.