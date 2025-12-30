Ostlund scored a goal and placed a shot on net in Monday's 4-2 win over St. Louis.

Ostlund sparked the Sabres' offense Monday when he scored just over two minutes into regulation. With the opening twine finder, he has seven goals, 10 points and 31 shots on net through 27 appearances this season. The 21-year-old center's brief stint with AHL Rochester midway through December has paid dividends for him, as he has scored four goals in seven games since his return to the NHL. Ostlund is one of many young players in the Sabres' lineup who have stepped up their game during the team's nine-game win streak, as he has added a plus-five rating, 11 shots on net and two blocks to the cause in addition to his goals. The rookie is a solid streaming option in fantasy while the Sabres' offense is firing on all cylinders. He also has value as a stash in deep leagues throughout the rest of the season if he can sustain his middle-six role at the NHL level.