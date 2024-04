Ostlund was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Wednesday.

Ostlund will make the move to North America for the first time, having finished his season with Swedish club Vaxjo, for which he generated 12 goals and 11 helpers in 38 contests. Selected by the Sabres with the 16th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old center likely will get some time to develop and adjust before being in the mix for an NHL roster spot.