Ostlund scored two goals, one on the power play, on three shots on net while adding two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

It was the first multi-goal performance of the 21-year-old's brief career, as Ostlund tucked the puck past Stuart Skinner on a nifty bit of stickhandling late in the first period before snapping home a shot from the faceoff dot midway through the third. Ostlund has three goals and five points in the last seven games as the 16th overall pick in the 2022 Draft begins to get comfortable in the NHL.