Ostlund signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Buffalo on Friday.

The Sabres selected Ostlund with the 16th overall pick in this year's Entry Draft. The 18-year-old forward spent most of the 2021-22 season with Djurgardens IF of Sweden's J20 Nationell league, racking up nine goals and 42 points through 32 contests. Ostlund is expected to play for Djurgardens IF in Sweden's HockeyAllsvenskan league in 2022-23.