Ostlund scored his first career NHL goal in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

Skating in his 13th career game, Ostlund got a big dose of good fortune to light the lamp for the first time. His initial shot from the slot sailed over the net, only for the puck to bounce into the air off the glass and wind up landing right at Ostlund's feet for a second chance that he didn't miss, tying the game midway through the third period. The 16th overall pick in the 2022 Draft hasn't been able to establish himself at the top level yet, but he's had no trouble making an impact in the AHL, getting his promotion this season after recording two goals and seven points in six games for Rochester. With a spot in the middle six and on the second power-play unit. Ostlund could begin to make his mark for Buffalo as well.