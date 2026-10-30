Ostlund scored a power-play goal on five shots in Thursday's 7-6 win over the Ducks.

Ostlund has gotten on the scoresheet in three of the last four games, earning two goals and an assist in that span. The 22-year-old continues to center an effective second line for the Sabres. He has produced four goals, five assists, 30 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 13 appearances. He's unlikely to lead the way on offense for Buffalo and adds little physicality, but Ostlund should maintain decent fantasy value in points-focused formats.