Ostlund (upper body) won't play Wednesday versus the Rangers, Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News reports.

Ostlund will miss his seventh straight game Wednesday. The 22-year-old's status for Thursday versus the Blue Jackets has yet to be determined. Given the Sabres have already secured a playoff spot, they likely won't be interested in rushing Ostlund back into the lineup. He was a regular in the lineup prior to his injury, but he may not get steady playing time once healthy.