Ostlund scored a goal in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Ostlund opened the scoring at 17:09 of the first period. The 21-year-old forward had a stint in the AHL earlier in December, but it lasted less than a week after he had a three-point effort in his return to that league. Ostlund was on the third line and saw 12:04 of ice time Sunday, so he's still not seeing a huge role when on the Sabres' roster. He's produced seven points, 21 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 21 appearances for Buffalo this season.