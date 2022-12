Ostlund was reassigned by the Sabres to the Swedish national team Monday for the 2023 World Junior Championship.

Ostlund -- who was selected by the Sabres with the 16th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft -- has been playing for his youth team Djurgardens IF over in Sweden. In 19 contests, the young center has notched two goals, nine assists and four PIM. If he continues to produce overseas, Ostlund could be in contention for a spot on the Opening Night roster for the 2022-23 campaign.