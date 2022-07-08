Ostlund was selected 16th overall by the Sabres in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Ostlund's draft stock rose significantly since mid season and rightfully so. He's fast and skilled, and was impressive in both the U18 tourney and Swedish junior league play this year (42 points in 32 games). Ostlund is just 5-foot-10 and is a classic pass-first pivot. But he's among the best puck movers and possession players in this class. There's a lot to like in his game and he's already showing a real penchant for killing penalties. There's fantasy value in Ostlund's game if he can develop into the next Mikael Backlund. And that's exactly what Buffalo is hoping he becomes.