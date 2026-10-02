Head coach Lindy Ruff said Friday that Zellweger (concussion) has been cleared to play ahead of Saturday's game against Chicago, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Zellweger missed Thursday's Opening Night matchup against the Blue Jackets due to a concussion, but he practiced Friday and should be back in the lineup following a one-game absence to begin the regular season. The 23-year-old was traded to the Sabres from the Ducks during the offseason after he logged seven goals, 15 assists, 85 blocked shots, 34 PIM and 33 hits while averaging 16:59 of ice time across 76 regular-season appearances with Anaheim last year.