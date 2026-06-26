Sabres' Olen Zellweger: Dealt Friday

Zellweger was traded to Buffalo from Anaheim on Friday in exchange for Anton Wahlberg and the No. 45 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Zellweger had seven goals, 22 points, 34 PIM, 37 hits and 85 blocks in 76 regular-season appearances with Anaheim in 2025-26. He's set to become a restricted free agent Wednesday, so the Sabres will need to work out a contract with him. Zellweger will probably start next season as part of the Sabres' third pairing, but the 22-year-old has the potential to develop into a top-four blueliner.