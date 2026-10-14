Zellweger scored two goals on four shots on net and added two PIM, one hit, one blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canadiens.

The 23-year-old blueliner opened and closed the scoring in regulation, earning the Sabres a point in the standings with a seeing-eye shot through traffic early in the third period that tied the game at 3-3. Zellweger played a season-high 25:49, including 2:14 with the man advantage as part of the second power-play unit, due to injuries to Rasmus Dahlin (upper body), Matt Grzelcyk (lower body) and others, and the former Duck figures to continue getting an elevated workload and role until the Buffalo blue line gets healthier.