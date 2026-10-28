Zellweger scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Sharks.

Zellweger broke the ice 50 seconds into the second period, and his tally held up as the game-winner. The 23-year-old defenseman is up to three goals, two assists, 26 shots on net, eight blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-2 rating over 11 appearances. Zellweger is seeing steady top-four minutes for the Sabres and is on pace to breeze past the 22-point effort he had in 76 regular-season games for the Ducks last year.