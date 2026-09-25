Head coach Lindy Ruff that Zellweger (concussion) felt good after skating Friday and will likely be ready for Thursday's Opening Night matchup against Columbus, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Zellweger sustained a concussion during Tuesday's preseason game against the Blue Jackets and entered the concussion protocol a day later. While he's slated to miss Saturday's preseason finale against Pittsburgh, the 23-year-old is making encouraging progress ahead of Opening Night. He made 76 regular-season appearances with the Ducks last year and generated seven goals, 15 assists, 85 blocked shots, 34 PIM and 33 hits while averaging 16:59 of ice time.