Sabres' Olivers Murnieks: Latvian import joins Sabres

Murnieks was the 124th overall pick by Buffalo in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A native of Latvia, Murnieks moved onto the QMJHL this past season after spending the prior year with Sioux City of the USHL. His scoring numbers were concerning (seven goals, 20 points in 31 games), but Murnieks' game isn't about point production. He's an old-school grinder. The type of guy that is going to remain in the middle, while throwing the body around and winning battles all over the ice. The good news from an offensive standpoint is that Murnieks seems to realize his limitations and doesn't try to do too much. He also won't turn 18 years of age until the very end of July, so there's a non-zero chance some improvements may be forthcoming. All in all, this is a safe, low upside play for Buffalo. Murnieks is expected to spend one more season in the CHL before joining Boston College for the 2027-28 campaign.