Nadeau was assigned to AHL Rochester on Monday.

Nadeau produced 22 goals and 46 points in 34 regular-season games with Gatineau of the QMJHL during the 2022-23 campaign. He also racked up seven goals and eight assists in 13 playoff contests for the Olympiques. The Sabres selected the 20-year-old forward in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.