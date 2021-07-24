Nadeau was drafted 97th overall by the Sabres at the 2021 NHL Draft on Saturday.

Nadeau has the look of a useful depth piece for Buffalo. He is especially adept at using his large frame (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) to shield the puck from opposing defenders. He can control play along the boards in the offensive zone and is more than willing to drive to the net in order to create havoc. The big issue here is a lack of foot speed. Some scouts are worried Nadeau is going to struggle to create separation and play with pace when he turns pro. Regardless, Nadeau unquestionably has NHL-caliber traits to his game.