Nadeau signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Sabres on Sunday, per CapFriendly.

Nadeau posted 78 points in 65 games with Shawinigan of the QMJHL. The right wing was selected in the fourth round by the Sabres in 2021, though it's unclear if the 19-year-old will stick for another year of junior hockey or make the jump to the NHL in 2022-23.