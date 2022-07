Nadeau is expected to be sidelined for 4-6 months after undergoing shoulder surgery, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

The Sabres selected Nadeau in the fourth round of last year's Entry Draft. The 19-year-old winger spent the 2021-22 campaign with the QMJHL's Shawinigan Cataractes, racking up 35 goals and 78 points through 65 contests. He's expected to join the QMJHL's Gatineau Olympiques once he's fully recovered from his surgery.