Sabres' Oskari Laaksonen: Gets invite from Finland
Laaksonen received an invite from the Finnish national team for a tournament coming up in February, Corey Pronman of The Athletic reports.
Buffalo brought the defenseman over for the Prospects Challenge this offseason, before sending him back to Finland to get playing time while he develops. This invite certainly feels like a good sign for the defenseman. It's possible that the 19-year-old will see some time in the AHL late in the season, but it's just as possible he doesn't make his American debut until next year.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...