Sabres' Oskari Laaksonen: Gets invite from Finland

Laaksonen received an invite from the Finnish national team for a tournament coming up in February, Corey Pronman of The Athletic reports.

Buffalo brought the defenseman over for the Prospects Challenge this offseason, before sending him back to Finland to get playing time while he develops. This invite certainly feels like a good sign for the defenseman. It's possible that the 19-year-old will see some time in the AHL late in the season, but it's just as possible he doesn't make his American debut until next year.