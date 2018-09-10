Sabres' Oskari Laaksonen: Headed back to Finland
Laaksonen will return to Ilves Tampere for the upcoming season.
Following the Sabres' involvement in the Prospects Challenge, the club announced a variety of moves, including shipping the 2017 third-round pick back to his native Finland to continue his development. Once his junior season is over, team brass could decide to have the 19-year-old join up with AHL Rochester or log a few games in the NHL -- although that seems like a long shot.
