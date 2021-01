Laaksonen's loan stint with the Lahti Pelicans is over and he will be joining AHL Rochester for training camp.

Laaksonen registered four goals and eight helpers in 20 contests with the Pelicans during his loan deal. The 2017 third-round pick will be making his first foray into North American hockey, so he will likely need to spend some time in the minors adjusting to t he smaller sheet of ice before getting a crack at the NHL roster.