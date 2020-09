Laaksonen will be on loan with the Lahden Pelicans for the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

Laaksonen was previously playing for Ilves last season for which he notched two goals and 10 helpers. Selected by the Sabres in the third round of the 2017 NHL Draft, the 21-year-old blueliner will almost certainly join the team for training camp ahead of next year, though a spot on the roster for Opening Night is almost certainly out of reach.