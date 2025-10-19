Power scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Panthers.

Power missed the season opener due to an illness but has played in the last four games. The 22-year-old has two points, seven shots on net, five hits, four blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating while occupying a top-four role. Power is seeing time in all situations, and while he's not a physical player, he has enough scoring potential to carry upside in fantasy.