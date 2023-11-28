Power recorded two assists in a 5-1 win over the Rangers on Monday.

Power had a quiet stretch offensively from Nov. 3-24 in which he registered three assists over 10 outings, but he seems to be heating back up with three helpers over his last two games. The 21-year-old defenseman is a key part of the Sabres' defense, entering Monday's action averaging 22:47 of ice time per game, but he's not as much of an offensive threat from the blue line as teammate Rasmus Dahlin. Power will still chip in on a semi-regular basis, though. He has a goal and 12 points through 22 outings this year, and that's a scoring pace he should be able to maintain.