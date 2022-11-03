Power had two assists and a season-high four shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

After totaling only two assists through his first eight games this season, Power has heated up with three helpers over the last two games. The recent uptick is encouraging, but Power's still searching for his first goal of the season after lighting the lamp twice in eight games with Buffalo last year. The 2021 first overall pick has immense long-term upside, but managers in redraft formats may be reluctant to deal with Power's growing pains.