Head coach Lindy Ruff conveyed Tuesday that Power is dealing with a minor strain and is day-to-day, according to Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News.

Ruff didn't rule out Power from suiting up in Wednesday's preseason game versus Pittsburgh, but the 22-year-old defenseman it seems unlikely he will be available for that matchup. It's unclear if Power's strain is related to the lower-body injury that kept him out for the last three games of the 2024-25 campaign, but his status will be worth monitoring ahead of the Sabres' regular-season opener against the Rangers on Oct. 9.