Power debuted Tuesday in a 5-2 win over Toronto. He played 19:50 with one hit, one block and a plus-2 rating.

He handled his first game like a 10-year pro and that's impressive considering it was in Toronto and not on home ice. Power signed a three-year, entry level contract with the Sabres on Friday after finishing his sophomore season with the University of Michigan, where he had 32 points (three goals, 29 assists) in 33 games. He will be a stalwart on the Sabres' blue line for a very long time.