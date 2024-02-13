Power is considered week-to-week with a hand injury, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Given the length of Power's expected absence, it wouldn't be surprising to see him land on injured reserve in the coming days. The No. 1 overall pick from the 2021 Draft has been a bit disappointing from an offensive standpoint this season, picking up only two goals and 18 points through 51 games after tallying four goals and 35 points through 79 contests as a rookie in 2022-23, but he still has a bright future ahead of him. Henri Jokiharju will likely see an expanded role during Power's absence.